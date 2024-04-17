Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,885,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 290,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $89.50. 4,617,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,750. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

