Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,822.7 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

CLPBF opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $145.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

