Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,822.7 days.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
CLPBF opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $145.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71.
About Coloplast A/S
