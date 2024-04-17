D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 20,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,596. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a PE ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

