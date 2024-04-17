12,450 Shares in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,020 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

