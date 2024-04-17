Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $245.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.77 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

