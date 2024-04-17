United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

ORCL opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.