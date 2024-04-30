BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,845,000 after purchasing an additional 235,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,524,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 104,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

