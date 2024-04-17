Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $210,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

