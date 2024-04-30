Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

