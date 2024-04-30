Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after buying an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after purchasing an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,154,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

