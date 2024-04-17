Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.82. 6,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $131.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

