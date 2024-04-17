Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,722 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

