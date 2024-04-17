Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7,751.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,702 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Ferguson worth $59,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $215.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.10.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

