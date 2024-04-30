Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.64. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2,335,339 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

