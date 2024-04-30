Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

OXSQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 82,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is presently 127.28%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

