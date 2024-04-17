Allen Capital Group LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.