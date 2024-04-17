Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

