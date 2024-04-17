Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

IVW stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

