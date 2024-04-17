Imprint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 535,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

