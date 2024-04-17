Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 104,331 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $47,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $151.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

