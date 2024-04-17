Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $169.53 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $169.53 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.04 or 0.00012915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00054399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

