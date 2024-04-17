Jito (JTO) Price Reaches $2.60 on Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00004187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jito has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market capitalization of $299.57 million and approximately $59.44 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.72664351 USD and is up 8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $66,122,171.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

