Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $174.50

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.15), with a volume of 319228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.15).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.55. The firm has a market cap of £324.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,859.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

