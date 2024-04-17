CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $246.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.04), with a volume of 216412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of £682.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5,900.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.48.

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($374.48). In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($374.48). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($373.31). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 504 shares of company stock valued at $90,230. Company insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

