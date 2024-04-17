iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 240,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 98,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWN stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $320.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.