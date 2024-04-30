National Research (NRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of NRC stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. National Research has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Research

About National Research

(Get Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.