Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $274,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,959 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $941,562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $3,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $73,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.