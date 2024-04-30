HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Announces $0.31 Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSBC Price Performance

LON HSBA opened at GBX 696.90 ($8.75) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 623.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 618.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 734.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 699.80 ($8.79).

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.30) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 822.94 ($10.34).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.