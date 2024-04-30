Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.48. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 million and a PE ratio of -17.67.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

