Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $528,000 Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.