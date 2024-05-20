VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. 2,405,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,140. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

