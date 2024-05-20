Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,731 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

CAG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.71. 2,639,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

