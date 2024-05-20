Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.59. 4,796,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

