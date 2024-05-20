Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $22.29 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after buying an additional 1,915,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 429,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,183,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

