Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,399 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $982,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

