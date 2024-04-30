Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $439,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

