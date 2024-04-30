Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65-11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.
Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
