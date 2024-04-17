Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $223,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

