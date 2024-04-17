SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

