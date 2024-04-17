IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

