Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

