Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,492 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

