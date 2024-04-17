Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSHP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 2,831.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.