Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 430,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 1,074,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CGGO stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

