DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

