DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gravity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gravity by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRVY opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $82.48.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

