DGS Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hello Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Hello Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

