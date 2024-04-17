Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $229.20 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

