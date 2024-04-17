Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Holdings Lowered by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

