DGS Capital Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 44,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 387,202 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of NICE by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $35,147,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $231.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.88. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

